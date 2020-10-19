Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to open first franchise location in Washington D.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s, the Wilmington-based coffee store company, will now be serving their custom blend of java in the nation’s capital.
In a Facebook video Monday morning, the Wright family announced that their first franchise location will open in Washington D.C.
Founders Amy and Ben Wright like to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee — named after their children — as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop" since their locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.
“Our message has been shared in the U.S. Senate and the White House, but that’s not enough. We need a permanent presence in our nation’s capital,” Ben and Amy stated in the Facebook video. “So, today, we’re excited to announce that our first franchise and our seventh location will be opening in Washington D.C.”
Back in April, Amy Wright spoke at the White House about the Paycheck Protection Program after Bitty & Beau’s Coffee received money from the program to reopen their locations and rehire their 120 employees.
Along with the flagship store which opened in Wilmington in 2016, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.
