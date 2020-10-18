WPD investigating string of overnight shootings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department are currently investigating 3 separate shootings that took place late Saturday night.
The first, of which, took place at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of S. 11th Street. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and remains in stable condition. No details on the shooting/altercation have been provided at this time; however this is the second shooting along S. 11th Street in two days.
A separate incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the end of N. 30th Street. A patrolling officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before locating an abandoned vehicle in the 1100 block of E. Stewart Circle with a female victim inside. The 18-year-old flagged down officers and informed them of her injuries before being transported to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.
A third shooting took place shortly before midnight, when officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of Carolina Beach Road. While conducting an on-scene investigation, officers were informed of a 26-year-old male victim who arrived at NHRMC with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated that he had been shot on Elm Street, one block away from Carolina Beach Road.
All three of these cases are still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
