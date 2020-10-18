WPD investigating string of overnight shootings

The first, of which, took place at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of S. 11th Street. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and remains in stable condition. No details on the shooting/altercation have been provided at this time; however this is the second shooting along S. 11th Street in two days.