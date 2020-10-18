Morning wreck shuts down traffic on 3rd Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: Police have cleared the scene and traffic is flowing once again.
A vehicle crash has traffic being diverted in Wilmington Sunday morning.
Police have blocked off traffic at 3rd Street and Greenfield Street heading towards Carolina Beach Road as well as at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Burnett.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, a wreck occurred sometime this morning and police are diverting traffic. One person was transported to the hospital and is currently conscious and answering questions.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.