First Alert Forecast: warming trend to kick off the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! After a strong surge of cold Autumnal air, expect warmer temperatures as the new week progresses in the Cape Fear Region.
Expect temperatures Sunday morning to start off in the 40s (yes, you read that right) and 50s, before warming to the middle 70s Sunday afternoon. The umbrella will not be necessary, rather opt for short sleeves and jeans as you go about your plans.
Highs eventually soar back into the upper 70s to near 80 with a mostly mild pattern in the long term. We’ll also see a gradual uptick in shower and storm chances later in the week. You can see those changes in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, take your outlook even farther, to ten days, with your WECT Weather App.
It’s worth noting that a system southeast of Bermuda has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm within the next few days. It should be noted that these longer-range forecasts do not explicitly include tropical storm or remnant tropical storm activity near southeast North Carolina, but your vigilance for such things is still appreciated as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season grinds its way into its final quarter.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.