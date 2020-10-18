First Alert Forecast: growing temperatures, low rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Hope you enjoyed the beautiful fall weekend here across the Cape Fear Region! In the week ahead, afternoon highs will eventually soar back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Also expect a gradual uptick in shower and storm chances later in the week, ranging from 20-30%. No one day will be a washout and there will be no big temperature changes over the next several days.
In the tropics, a non-tropical low pressure system southeast of Bermuda has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm within the next few days. It should be noted that these longer-range forecasts do not explicitly include tropical storm or remnant tropical storm activity near southeast North Carolina, but your vigilance for such things is still appreciated as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season grinds its way into its final quarter.
