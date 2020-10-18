First Alert Forecast: growing temperatures, low rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Hope you enjoyed the beautiful fall weekend here across the Cape Fear Region! In the week ahead, afternoon highs will eventually soar back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Also expect a gradual uptick in shower and storm chances later in the week, ranging from 20-30%. No one day will be a washout and there will be no big temperature changes over the next several days.