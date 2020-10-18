Columbus County car chase ends with suspect in custody

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspect was apprehended on Sunday afternoon in Mt. Olive after fleeing from police in Whiteville.
“North Carolina S.B.I and Whiteville Police we’re conducting and investigation in the city limits of Whiteville when a vehicle pursuit ended in the Mt Olive area of our county were the suspect ran into the woods,” according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
“Calls from citizens came into our Deputies we were able to deploy our units into the wooded area with our Tactical Man Tracking Team, Lt. High, K-9 Law, and N.C. Highway Patrol we were able to apprehend the suspect for the N.C. S.B.I. and Whiteville Police. We are thankful for our men and women to include our great K-9 Unit,” the department concluded.
