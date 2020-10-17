Wilmington Police searching for suspect in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a hit and run. According to police, the man is a convicted felon and has a history of using fake names.
“William Edgar Simmons III, 32, is wanted for hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, driving while license revoked, and improper turn. He’s responsible for roughly $4,000 in damage to the victim’s vehicle,” according to police.
“Simmons is a convicted felon known to use false names. If you see him, do not approach him. Please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609,” Police concluded.
