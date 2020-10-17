Wilmington celebrates second annual Art-Oberfest event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Saturday, the Carolina Place neighborhood and the Ardmore Historic Street Car District hosted an event to lift up Wilmington’s local artists.
Thirty five different artists spread their work out on porches and lawns around the neighborhood for the second annual Art- Oberfest
The event served as a safer way for the art community to support one another and still observe COVID-19 safety measures. Face coverings, social distancing and contact-less payments were required.
The creator actually planned this event because so many events where artists would sell their creations have been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Richard Bunting has been blowing glass for 19 years- he was forced to pause though this spring because the studios he works in shut down due to COVID-19. He says Wilmington’s art scene is resilient and full of people with a real passion for their crafts.
people just care about their art they care about it’s something you have to do most people don’t do it to sell it to try and make a fortune at it they’re very few people that can do that most of us do it because we love the art that were involved in no matter what it is I want to express ourselves to everyone else hope that if they like them to do and if not find somebody else because there’s all sorts of good artists out there," said Richard Bunting.
People were able to peruse booths spanning everything from sculpture to paintings to glass and jewelry.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.