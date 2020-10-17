Second annual run held for trooper Kevin Conner, killed in line of duty

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Groups gathered Saturday morning for the second annual Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run including a 5k and one mile race in honor of the person Conner was and service he dedicated himself too.
Trooper Kevin Conner was killed in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop on October 17, 2018. Conner had served with the NC Highway Patrol for 11 years and had also previously served with the NC Marine Patrol.
Since his death there has been a House Bill named after the fallen Trooper. House Bill 238, also known as Conner’s law. The law toughens the punishment for anyone convicted of assault with a firearm on law enforcement, probation and parole officers, or assault with a deadly weapon against other emergency responders. It also provides an extra death benefit for families of public safety workers killed in the line of duty.
Proceeds from the event go into a scholarship fund in memory of Trooper Kevin Conner. The scholarship is available to students in Columbus and Bladen County.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.