First Alert Forecast: a picture-perfect Autumn weekend in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A strong surge of cold Autumnal air has arrived in the Cape Fear Region, and while short, lived, it will provide fall weather lovers the atmosphere for pumpkin picking and bonfires.
Expect temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornign to start off in the 40s (yes, you read that right) and 50s, before warming to the middle 60s Saturday afternoon and surging back to the middle 70s Sunday. The umbrella will not be necessary, rather opt for long sleeves and light jacket as you go about your plans.
Next week highs soar back into the 80 degrees range with a mostly mild pattern in the long term. You can see those changes in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, take your outlook even farther, to ten days, with your WECT Weather App. It should be noted that these longer-range forecasts do not explicitly include tropical storm or remnant tropical storm activity, but your vigilance for such things is still appreciated as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season grinds its way into its final quarter...
