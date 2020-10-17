First Alert Forecast: nice Autumn weekend continues, warming trend next week

Next week highs soar back into the 80 degrees range with a mostly mild pattern in the long term. You can see those changes in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, take your outlook even farther, to ten days, with your WECT Weather App. A system southeast of Bermuda has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm within the next few days. It should be noted that these longer-range forecasts do not explicitly include tropical storm or remnant tropical storm activity near southeast North Carolina, but your vigilance for such things is still appreciated as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season grinds its way into its final quarter.