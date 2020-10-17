Another Bladen County School closing for two weeks due to COVID-19

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - East Arcadia School is closing in-person learning after a number of reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Bladen County Schools system.
Due to the number of COVID-19 cases and close contact exposure cases in East Arcadia School, the superintendent is recommending that the school close for in-person learning starting Monday, October 19. Students and staff are not to report to school. To ensure the health and safety of its students and staff, East Arcadia School will be closed for a minimum of two weeks.
“During this time, students and teachers will transition to remote-only teaching and learning until further notice,” according to the school system.
