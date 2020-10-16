19-year-old female killed in shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police say a 19-year-old female died Thursday night following a shooting in the 100 block of S. 11th St.
According to a spokesperson for the police department, when officers arrived on the scene around 11 p.m., they found the young woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she died.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The case is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
