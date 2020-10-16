Wilmington City Council to consider resolution that would allow the sale of Optimist Park

By WECT Staff | October 16, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 12:27 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution during its meeting on Tuesday that would allow the city to sell Optimist Park.

Optimist Park sits at 1650 South Front Street, just a few miles from downtown and across the street from the city’s parks and recreation maintenance facility. The park has a total footprint of 11.3 acres with three ball fields, a press box, and restrooms.

The park, which is less than 2,000 feet from the Cape Fear River, is in a floodplain and is constantly plagued by flooding, poor drainage, environmental regulations associated with the property’s historic use and designation as a landfill. Additionally, the NCDOT will likely use some of the property for its proposed project to expand South Front Street.

For these reasons, the city council will vote on a resolution that would declare Optimist park as surplus and allow the city to sell it. The property was assessed in 2018 for $350,000.

One of the suitors could be the N.C. Ports, which has previously expressed interest in purchasing the property to use as a buffer between port activity and residential development.

According to the agenda associated with Tuesday’s meeting, port officials have submitted a proposal to purchase the park at the assessed value of $350,000, conditional on the property having a clean deed with no restrictions, and the city working with the port to get reimbursement from NCDEQ for its pre-regulatory landfill program.

City council will meeting at the Wilmington Convention Center, located at 10 Convention Center Drive, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

