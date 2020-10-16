Turnout tops 330,000 on first day of One-Stop early voting across North Carolina

More than 330,000 people turned out for the first day of one-stop early voting in North Carolina, casting ballots in the 2020 general election. (Source: WECT)
By Jon Evans | October 16, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 12:32 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, more than 330,000 people showed up to cast ballots in-person on the first day of One-Stop early voting Thursday, October 15, 2020. The NCSBE said in a tweet Friday morning officials ‘believed’ the turnout set a new one-day record, beating the 304,000 total on Friday, November 4, 2016.

Across the state, the first-day One-Stop breakdown by party looked like this:

  • DEMOCRATS - 159,802
  • REPUBLICAN - 91,098
  • UNAFFILIATED - 82,633
  • LIBERTARIAN - 802

In the five-county region of southeastern North Carolina, data from the NCSBE showed 8,495 voters in New Hanover County cast ballots through One-Stop voting on Thursday. Brunswick County recorded 4,270 voters using One-Stop, Pender County had 2,250 One-Stop voters, 1,706 voters in Bladen County turned up at One-Stop voting locations to vote, and 1,569 voted by One-Stop in Columbus County.

In New Hanover County, the first-day One-Stop breakdown by party looked like this:

  • DEMOCRAT - 3,267
  • REPUBLICAN - 2,646
  • UNAFFILIATED - 2,541

The first-day voter breakdown by One-Stop locations in New Hanover County looked like this:

  • CAROLINA BEACH COMMUNITY CENTER - 735
  • CFCC- NORTH CAMPUS - 883
  • MOOSE LODGE - 1,107
  • NEW HANOVER COUNTY ARBORETUM - 606
  • NEW HANOVER COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS OFFICE - 1,285
  • NORTHEAST LIBRARY - 1,379
  • PINE VALLEY LIBRARY - 833
  • SENIOR RESOURCES CENTER - 925
  • WILMA W. DANIELS ART GALLERY AT CFCC - 742

Combining the first day One-Stop numbers with returned absentee-by-mail ballots, the State Board of Elections reports 889,883 voters have already cast ballots in the 2020 general election races. One-Stop voting runs through October 31, 2020.

