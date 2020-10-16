Turnout tops 330,000 on first day of One-Stop early voting across North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, more than 330,000 people showed up to cast ballots in-person on the first day of One-Stop early voting Thursday, October 15, 2020. The NCSBE said in a tweet Friday morning officials ‘believed’ the turnout set a new one-day record, beating the 304,000 total on Friday, November 4, 2016.