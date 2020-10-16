Three-car wreck closes part of Kerr Avenue

Police attended the scene of a three-car wreck Friday night (Source: WTOC)
October 16, 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A three-car wreck that happened on the corner of New Center Drive and North Kerr Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday night resulted in some road closures.

The roads between New Center and Sunglow Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway have been temporarily closed by emergency personnel.

According to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, no serious injuries were reported; however, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Further details will be provided as they are made available.

