Three-car wreck closes part of Kerr Avenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A three-car wreck that happened on the corner of New Center Drive and North Kerr Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday night resulted in some road closures.
The roads between New Center and Sunglow Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway have been temporarily closed by emergency personnel.
According to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, no serious injuries were reported; however, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Further details will be provided as they are made available.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.