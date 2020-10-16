Starz crime drama ‘Hightown’ to begin filming of second season next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second season of the Starz television series “Hightown” is set to begin filming in Wilmington next week.
According to the first round of permits released by the city on Friday, crews will shoot a “class assembly held in a gym” at St. Mary’s Catholic School, located at 412 Ann Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Back in September, Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced that “Hightown” was one of five new productions approved for the state’s Film and Entertainment grants.
The crime drama stars Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”) and James Badger Dale (“The Departed," “World War Z”) and continues the story of a woman’s journey to sobriety that is overshadowed by a murder which she feels convinced she must solve.
This production has been approved for a $12 million grant rebate.
