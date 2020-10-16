St. Pauls man will ‘pay off a lot of stuff’ with his share of $986K Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Robeson County man says it "feels good' to take home his share of a $986,523 Cash 5 jackpot.
Frank Walters of St. Pauls purchased his Quick Pick ticket for the Oct. 5 drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He checked his NC Lottery Official Mobile App a couple of days later and found out he’d won.
“I was excited,” Walters told state officials when he collected his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday.
Walters was one of three lucky winners who matched all five numbers in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598. Each winner won a third — $328,841.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $232,655.
Walters said that with this money he’d help his daughter and “pay off a lot of stuff.”
