KNOW HIM? Bladen Co. deputies ask for help ID’ing alleged truck thief

Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to identify an alleged truck thief.
By WECT Staff | October 16, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 1:53 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify an alleged truck thief.

According to a news release, the suspect stole the truck — a dark green 1996 Chevrolet truck with N.C. tags PAZ-7299 — from a home on Cromartie Road near Elizabethtown on Oct. 13.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.

