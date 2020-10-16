KNOW HIM? Bladen Co. deputies ask for help ID’ing alleged truck thief

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify an alleged truck thief.
According to a news release, the suspect stole the truck — a dark green 1996 Chevrolet truck with N.C. tags PAZ-7299 — from a home on Cromartie Road near Elizabethtown on Oct. 13.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.
