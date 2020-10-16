First Alert Forecast: temperatures to take a quick tumble

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A healthy cold front will approach the Cape Fear Region Friday. With it, expect variable clouds and scattered rains. A flooding shower or severe storm is not impossible because of the vigor of this front, but most places will not have such adverse outcomes. Just ahead of the front, temperatures ought to be able to cruise to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light west or southwest breezes.
Upon the passage of the cold front, the weekend will have weather you see in fall clothing ads. Expect clearing skies overnight Friday, a mostly clear Saturday night, and solid sun for Saturday and Sunday. Crisp north breezes will flow most of the time and, for the first time in days, temperatures will sink below average. Expect lows mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday morning and highs in the 60s for the afternoon. Sunday will have a rebound to the 70s after another cool start.
Your extended forecast features building warmth for next week, which you can see in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, take your outlook even farther, to ten days, with your WECT Weather App. It should be noted that these longer-range forecasts do not explicitly include tropical storm or remnant tropical storm activity, but your vigilance for such things is still appreciated as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season grinds its way into its final quarter...
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.