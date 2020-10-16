First Alert Forecast: temperatures to take a quick tumble

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A healthy cold front will approach the Cape Fear Region Friday. With it, expect variable clouds and scattered rains. A flooding shower or severe storm is not impossible because of the vigor of this front, but most places will not have such adverse outcomes. Just ahead of the front, temperatures ought to be able to cruise to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light west or southwest breezes.