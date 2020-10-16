First Alert Forecast: a short but sharp blast of cool air for this weekend

Upon the passage of the cold front, the weekend will have weather you see in fall clothing ads. Expect clearing skies overnight Friday, a mostly clear Saturday night, and solid sun for Saturday and Sunday. Crisp north breezes will flow most of the time and, for the first time in days, temperatures will sink below average. Expect lows mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday morning and highs in the 60s for the afternoon. Sunday will have a rebound to the 70s after another cool start. Next week highs soar back into the 80 degrees range with a mostly mild pattern in the long term.