CCSO: Investigation into stolen ATV leads to high-speed pursuit into S.C.

“While traveling towards the location of the incident, a deputy came upon a four wheeler, driven by a white male, on Old Tram Road,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. "The deputy activated his lights and siren but the driver failed to stop. Deputies pursued the four-wheeler. The driver continued to flee from deputies by turning into a soybean field off of Lebanon Church Road and driving towards the woods at the end of the field. The male jumped from the four-wheeler, and ran into the woods on foot. K-9 Cooper was deployed to track the suspect. K-9 Cooper tracked the suspect until he could no longer track him due to high water.