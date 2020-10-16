Cape Fear Heart Walk goes virtual this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Cape Fear Heart Walk is taking steps in a new direction this weekend. Due to the pandemic, the event that benefits the American Heart Association will go virtual.
About 45 teams have signed up to walk on Saturday, October 17 starting at 9 a.m. Unlike years past where the walks have been held at places like UNCW and Mayfaire Town Center, this year walkers are choosing their own courses.
“Participants will walk in their neighborhoods and share photos on the America Heart Association’s Facebook page,” says Ashley Miller, AHA Cape Fear Director.
Miller says while this year’s event is a challenge, participation and donations are especially important right now.
“The walk is so important during the pandemic because we’re working on research now on how COVID-19 affects the heart and brain health,” she says.
Miller says the goal is to raise $200,000.
It’s not too late to register. If you"d like to enter a team, click here.
To make a donation, click here.
