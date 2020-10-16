Cameron Art Museum celebrates 19th Amendment with community art project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The words of the 19th Amendment are on display outside the Cameron Art Museum as part of a community art project.
The museum marked the Women’s Suffrage Centennial with a banner created with the help of more than 140 artists, quilters, textile artists, students and community members.
The 12′ wide by 16′ tall banner will be displayed outside CAM through election day, Nov. 3.
Some of the tiles celebrate the original suffragists, others celebrate modern icons of women’s rights, including the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The 19th Amendment Project is just part of the museum’s celebration of the 100 year anniversary of women earning the right to vote.
CAM’s new exhibition She Persists opened September 12 and explores the ways in which female artists persist through art in their lives, communities and world.
The multi-colored banner is a striking testimony to the power of community collaboration around a common theme. Participants designed individual letters of the amendment or wrote stories about why voting is important to them.
