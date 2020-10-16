Bladenboro man accused of breaking into multiple Columbus Co. businesses

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro man is accused of breaking into four Columbus County businesses this month.
Coleman Dean Johnson, 41, was arrested by Bladenboro police Friday morning for outstanding warrants from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Family Dollar store located at 7448 Andrew Jackson Highway SW in Cerro Gordo was broken into on Oct. 4. Candy bars, laundry detergent and body wash were among the items taken from the store.
On Oct. 9, 22 cartons of cigarettes were taken during a break-in at the Mini Express located at 7371 Andrew Jackson Highway SW in Cerro Gordo.
On Oct. 11, the Dollar General stores located at 2448 James B White Hwy N and 65 Mollie Road in Whiteville were the victims of break-ins. Laundry detergent and body wash were among the items taken.
In each of the four incidents, glass was broken to gain entry into the buildings.
In all, officials say $1,912.63 worth of items were taken during the four break-ins.
Johnson has been charged with four counts each of felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering, and misdemeanor injury to real property. He is being held under an $80,000.
