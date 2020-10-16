Dublin Primary School to close for at least two weeks due to increase in COVID-19 cases

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dublin Primary School will be closed for in-person learning for a minimum of two weeks “due to a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and close contact cases,” Bladen County Schools announced Friday morning.
The school will close for in-person learning starting Monday, Oct. 19.
During this time, students and teachers will switch to remote-only instruction until further notice.
“We understand this comes at a time when a sense of normalcy was returning to our schools,” Bladen County Schools said in a news release. “Please know that we consider the health, safety, and well-being of all families as we make these types of decisions. However, we must do our part to protect school children and staff and to help reduce the continued spread of the virus.”
