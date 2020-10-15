With SENC Veterans Day Parade canceled, organizers asking public to write letters to veterans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the 2020 Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19, the parade committee is asking for the public to honor veterans in a different way this year.
For its first Veterans Parade of Letters, the committee is asking for the public to write letters to veterans thanking them for their service.
“Letters will be presented to organizations serving veterans in the region for further distribution to individual vets,” organizers said in a news release.
Letters can be mailed to:
SENC VETERANS PARADE
6731-1 Amsterdam Way
Wilmington, NC 28405
Organizers ask that you include your name, address, and telephone number.
Schools also are asked to take part.
“Schools in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties may gather students' letters for collection by committee members,” the news release states. “Letters should include the student’s name and grade, and the name of the school. To request letter pickup, call (910) 279-0956 or email sencvetparade@gmail.com.”
The deadline to submit letters is Oct. 31.
