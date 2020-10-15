UNCW men’s basketball team ready for new COVID-19 protocols

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW basketball team is using a new protocol now that official practices have started.
Now every player, coach, and members of the support staff will be tested for the coronavirus once a week.
“We’ll do it once a week for now for the next couple weeks,” said first-year head coach Takayo Siddle. “Then, it will change.”
The protocol will then change on November 10...that’s when members of the program will be tested three times a week.
The testing is something that the players must become accustomed to.
“We are going to have to. We have no choice but to get used to it,” said senior guard Ty Gadsden. “It is what it is in today’s society. But it’s the safest way to go about it. We have to do what we have to do if we want to have a season.”
In addition to the ramped-up testing, the players will continue to take classes and take their own measures to stop the spread of COVD-19.
“You know, we make sure that we are isolated,” said junior forward Jaylen Sims. “We are coming in the gym and going to our houses. That’s all we’re doing.”
