Some issues reported as early voting kicks off in Cape Fear region

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - With early voting now underway in North Carolina, there have some reports of minor issues at voting sites in New Hanover and Pender counties.
At the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center on South College Road, residents had trouble voting due to a printer issue but the technical problem was resolved around 8:30 a.m.
In Pender County, ballots weren’t delivered to three of the five early voting locations (Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department in Willard, Cooperative Extension Auditorium in Burgaw, and the CFCC campus in Surf City) when those sites opened at 7:30 a.m., according Susan Williams, the director of the county board of elections.
Ballots were delivered to the three affected sites within an hour, Williams said.
The county and state boards of elections have been notified of the ballot issue.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.