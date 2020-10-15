Sheriff’s office ID’s victim killed in Columbus County shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting near Tabor City last week.
Deputies say David Kadeem Hemingway, 28, of Fair Bluff, died following a shooting that reportedly happened on Memory Lane, off Mill Branch Road, around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
Two other people were injured in the shooting. Their conditions are not known.
No other details have been released.
If you have information, contact Det. Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145 or the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629.
