Pender County School Board going to discuss plan to start with a revised Plan B for elementary student

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County School Board plans to revisit its decision to move into a revised Plan B for elementary students on Oct 20.
Tuesday night, the board voted against transitioning K-5 students to Plan A following the recommendations from the Health Department.
Instead, the board voted to start with a revised Plan B for elementary students—option 3. This would still include Cohort A and Cohort B but would mean a 13% daily increase in students attending in-person instruction (just over 200 students). The start date for the revised plan would be November 2.
Just two days after Tuesday’s vote the board wants to meet and revisit its decision.
“We’ve had a lot of comments,” said Board Chair Don Hall. "There’s more data that comes available every day...people that want to come online, people that want to come back...a lot of numbers to review. So, we’re going to meet again to see if we’re good where we are. Or, if we need to change things. We’re getting emails and other comments all the time.
Tuesday night a health department representative said the risk of transmission is very low in Pender County Schools; however, given the recent rise in cases, it would be better for the school board to wait until next semester to implement Plan A for students K-5.
“You have to protect the health of the students and the health of staff,” said Hall. "A lot of things are in play here. You still have social distancing that has to be followed. We want to do what we can to give our students the best education. We’ve had problems with online. As have a lot of places in the state.
A survey has shown 70% of teachers aren’t comfortable with going back to schools for full-time, in-person school under Plan A.
