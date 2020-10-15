NC health officials report the state’s first flu-related death of the 2020-2021 season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina health officials on Thursday announced the first flu-related death of the 2020-21 flu season.
The death, which occurred the first week of October, involved an adult over 65 years of age in the central part of the state.
“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore. “With flu season starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”
During the 2019-20 flu season, 186 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, down from 208 deaths during the 2018-19 flu season. Of those 186 deaths, 105 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.
The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older.
