Man accused of breaking into nearly 60 vehicles in several New Hanover County neighborhoods

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing numerous charges after he broke into dozens of vehicles in several neighborhoods throughout much of New Hanover County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jeremy Ray Grainger, 32, was charged with 57 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, 19 counts of misdemeanor larceny, four counts of felony larceny, three counts of larceny of a firearm, and two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, among other charges.
A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the break-ins began in early September and the victims lived in the following neighborhoods:
- Plantation Landing
- Waterstone
- Laurel Lea
- Edgewater Club Drive area
- NorthChase
- Gordon Woods
- Farrington Farms
- Lords Creek
- Nicholas Creek
- Cypress Island
- Inlet Watch
- Sea Castle Court
Grainger was taken into custody in Brunswick County on Oct. 7 and transferred to New Hanover County on Tuesday.
He’s being held under no bond.
