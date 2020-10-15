Governor Roy Cooper announces a new assistance program to help with rent and utilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new $117 million program, announced by Governor Cooper during a media briefing Thursday, will help eligible low- and moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
To be eligible, residents of North Carolina who are behind on their rent or utilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, must have a current household income that is 80 percent of the area median income or lower when they apply.
Applications opened today for the program called N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE), which was created to provide rent and utility assistance and help prevent evictions and utility disconnections.
“The spread of coronavirus has affected every aspect of our lives. Many have lost jobs, had work hours cut back or had to care for someone who has become ill with COVID-19,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “By creating this program to help with rent and utility bills, we can keep people in their homes where they will be safest during this pandemic.”
Those in need of financial assistance can apply online at nc211.org/hope or call 2-1-1 to be screened for eligibility and apply. Callers can reach 2-1-1 Monday-Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
People can apply for rent or utility assistance, or both; at least one month’s rent must be overdue at the time of application.
Rent and utility payments will be paid directly to the landlord and/or utility provider for up to a total of six months of overdue payments; this total can include future rent payments.
