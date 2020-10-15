First Alert Forecast: pleasant Thursday, unsettled Friday as cold front approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast today features a pleasant Thursday amid a mix of sun and clouds. The risk for a shower will be slim and it will feel a bit muggier outside but tolerable. If you are in need of a dose of crisp fall air, expect a noticeable, welcomed change by the weekend!
A strong cold front may spark a passing shower or gusty storm as it approaches Friday afternoon or evening. Afternoon high temperatures will grow back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Post-front: a nice and dry weekend is likely with temperatures reaching the brisk 60s Saturday, diving to the nippy 40s and 50s Saturday night, and rebounding to the mellow 70s Sunday. Unsurprisingly, temperatures will be apt to warm even more early next week.
Across the Atlantic Basin and Caribbean Sea, there are no named systems to tell you about however, there are three weak areas of low pressure that have low odds, near 10-20%, for tropical development next week. First area near the Lesser Antilles, second east-southeast of Bermuda and the third in the southwest Caribbean Sea. Right now there are no direct or immediate threats to the Carolinas and, as always, we’ll keep you posted!
Catch all the details your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Right now, neither active nor remnant tropical systems play a role in the forecast, but we will keep watch!
