Volunteers needed: Red Cross demonstrates how easy and safe it is to be a donation center volunteer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - COVID-19 is preventing a lot of things from happening: concerts, big family gatherings and something you may not think about, blood donations.
A new blood donation center in Wilmington opened in June, but for it to run effectively it needs more volunteers which, in turn, will bring in more blood donations.
Like just about anywhere else, safety precautions are in place. Temperature checks, sanitizing stations, masks... they’re all provided to keep donors and the volunteers safe. The center needs over 30 volunteers to run the center. The training is simple: an online video, a PowerPoint presentation, and someone walks you through a few steps. The volunteers check in the blood donors and make sure they’re all set to give blood. The job also includes giving the donors snacks and drinks and make sure they feel alright before leaving the center.
A short process that could have a lasting impact.
The U.S. Surgeon General said there is a concern about the potential for future blood shortages.
If you’d like to become a blood center volunteer, click here. To make an appointment to donate blood, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.