UNCW men’s basketball open practice for 2020-2021 season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first day of official practice for the UNCW men’s basketball team brought more than just the usual structure on Wednesday for the Seahawks. The long-awaited Colonial Athletic Association schedule was also released by league officials.
The schedule will feature the usual 18 games, but with a different look due to adjusted travel schedules and health and safety concerns in response to COVID-19.
Each team will play two regular season league games in the same location each week during the regular season, mostly on Saturdays and Sundays. The only exception comes when teams face their designated travel partner. On those weekends, each team will play once at home and once on the road.
The Seahawks open their CAA regular season slate on the road, visiting Drexel on Saturday, Jan. 2, and on Sunday, Jan. 3. Both games will be played at the cozy Daskalakis Center in Philadelphia.
UNCW then returns to the Port City for its CAA home opener against James Madison the following weekend in a pair of games on Jan. 9-10. It will be former standout Mark Byington’s first visit as the Dukes' new head coach.
CAA officials said games possibly impacted by COVID-19 could be made up on alternate dates. The conference will announce a tie-breaking format and the CAA’s broadcast schedule in the next few weeks
The men’s and women’s basketball mirror each other, with each team facing the same opponent at opposite venues.
2020-21 CAA Men’s Basketball Schedule
Jan. 2 | at Drexel
Jan. 3 | at Drexel
Jan. 9 | JAMES MADISON
Jan. 10 | JAMES MADISON
Jan. 16 | at Towson
Jan. 17 | at Towson
Jan. 23 | DELAWARE
Jan. 24 | DELAWARE
Jan. 30 | HOFSTRA
Jan. 31 | HOFSTRA
Feb. 6 | at Elon
Feb. 7 | at Elon
Feb. 13 | WILLIAM & MARY
Feb. 14 | WILLIAM & MARY
Feb. 20 | at Northeastern
Feb. 21 | at Northeastern
Feb. 25 | CHARLESTON
Feb. 27 | at Charleston
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.