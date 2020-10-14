Senior input needed to plan a healthier future for NHC

“Developing a five-year Master Aging Plan will provide greater coordination of community services to help older adults age in place, and I am proud that we are the first in our region with this initiative,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “This will be an opportunity to refocus, understand the needs of our older adults, and build an aging coalition of community stakeholders to ensure we are continuously investing and ensuring the right resources are available for our older adults. So, getting input from our residents to help shape this plan is so important.”