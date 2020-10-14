Senior input needed to plan a healthier future for NHC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Senior Resource Center launched a survey Wednesday for residents to express concerns and outline needs for senior resources in the county over the next five years.
The five-year Master Aging Plan (MAP) is being developed by the Senior Resource Center to help identify resources and determine services needed for older adults now and in the future.
“Developing a five-year Master Aging Plan will provide greater coordination of community services to help older adults age in place, and I am proud that we are the first in our region with this initiative,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “This will be an opportunity to refocus, understand the needs of our older adults, and build an aging coalition of community stakeholders to ensure we are continuously investing and ensuring the right resources are available for our older adults. So, getting input from our residents to help shape this plan is so important.”
The survey, which is open until December 2, is open to any resident, particularly those age 50 and older and caregivers, who wishes to provide feedback to shape the priorities of the MAP.
Additionally, focus groups will be held with community members and area stakeholders will be interviewed to help gauge community needs.
“Every single one of us is aging, and the purpose of this survey and community assessment is to better understand what our residents need to age well right here in New Hanover County,” said Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “What do they need to stay active, remain healthy, be connected, and feel supported? We want to know so we can create an aging plan that guides the county and makes sure our community has the right programs and services to serve seniors in the years to come.”
Members of the public are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, October 21 at 2 p.m. that will officially launch the survey and provide information about how to encourage others to participate. Click here to join the meeting or call 415-655-0003 (access code: 133 130 6904; password: SRC-MAP)
The survey is online here and paper copies are available at the Senior Resource Center front desk at 2222 S. College Road and at all four New Hanover County libraries.
Once the survey closes, action plans will be developed to form the five-year MAP to present to the Board of Commissioners in spring/summer 2021.
