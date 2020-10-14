NHCS: Employee at Mary C. Williams Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An employee at Mary C. Williams Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to New Hanover County Schools.
The school system released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
“NHCS can confirm that an employee working at Mary C. Williams Elementary School notified New Hanover County Schools this afternoon that they have tested positive for COVID-19.”
According to data on the NHCS website, the employee was last in the school on Tuesday.
A viewer sent WECT the following email, which was sent by the school to the parents of students Wednesday afternoon:
Dear Parents,
We felt it was important for you to be aware, one of our staff members has tested positive for COVID 19. The staff member was last in the building on October 13th. Contact tracing has been done to identify which staff and students had contact with or without a mask, within 6 feet, for more than 15 minutes while infectious. Those specific students and staff have already been contacted and our building has been properly disinfected, following all NHCS procedures.
We are in contact with the NHC Health Department and are continuing to advise consistency in the 3 Ws:
Wear a mask
Wait 6 feet away from others
Wash hands often.
The NHC Health Department website and call center (see below) is available for any questions or concerns you may have:
NHC Coronavirus Call Center: 910-798-6800
Thank you,
Amy Oots, Principal
Jule Kornegay, School Nurse
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.