NHCS: Employee at Mary C. Williams Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

We felt it was important for you to be aware, one of our staff members has tested positive for COVID 19. The staff member was last in the building on October 13th. Contact tracing has been done to identify which staff and students had contact with or without a mask, within 6 feet, for more than 15 minutes while infectious. Those specific students and staff have already been contacted and our building has been properly disinfected, following all NHCS procedures.