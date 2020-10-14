New Dick’s Sporting Goods store set to open at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The new Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Independence Mall is set to open its doors to customers at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
To mark the grand opening, customers will have the opportunity to stop by all weekend for giveaways and to win prizes, including a $1,000 grand prize, a company spokeswoman said.
The sporting goods store hired approximately 20 part-time and 20 full-time positions for the new location.
Dick’s is among several businesses that will open their doors in the redeveloped wing of Independence Mall. Five Below already opened for shoppers on Sept. 27, while a new Lidl grocery store is expected to open soon.
Ulta, First Watch, Jersey Mike’s, Sushi Masa, Aye Toro, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, and Blaze Pizza are all expected to open at the mall.
