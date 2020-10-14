Major disaster declaration granted for 15 N.C. counties hit hard by Hurricane Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The White House and FEMA have granted a major disaster declaration for 15 counties in North Carolina recovering from Hurricane Isaias.
“This declaration from our federal partners will help us rebuild stronger and smarter, so our communities can recover from the damage done by Hurricane Isaias,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.
The declaration covers Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender and Pitt counties.
According to the governor’s office, the declaration “provides federal reimbursement to county and state governments and some nonprofit organizations for much of the cost to respond to the storm and repair damaged infrastructure. It can also provide federal reimbursement for debris removal as well as search and rescue operations, hazardous material clean up, meals, generators, fuel and more.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.