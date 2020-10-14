Lara Trump hosts presidential re-election rally in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump came back to her hometown for the second time in three weeks in an official capacity on Wednesday.
Trump was holding a rally outside the New Hanover County Republican headquarters. She told the hundreds in attendance how important North Carolina is to the re-election effort.
“My father-in-law asked me to help him win in 2016 and he wants to win again in 2020,” said Trump. “That’s why you’re going to see us quite a bit here over the next 19 days and we intend to work for every single vote. We take nothing for granted. But I think people realize what’s on the line...they have a choice this election.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic more than 1.3 million people in the state have requested absentee ballots, more than a million have already cast their votes.
Ms. Trump echoed the president’s feelings of not being confident in the system.
“So, it makes it a much messier process.” said Trump. “I think the president has said it’s ripe with voter fraud. Universal vote by mail is not a good system. It’s never been tested; it’s implemented in such short order. Look, we’ll have to wait and see what exactly happens.”
COVID-19 has impacted the president’s family. The president and first lady each tested positive, and Thursday came news their son Barron had tested positive for the virus.
Ms. Trump told supporters the administration is working to quickly bring a vaccine to the market.
“This is obviously a serious virus for people with underlying health conditions and people of a certain age,” said Trump. “But I think we see the therapeutics that have been developed in the United States of America in a very short amount of time have been really incredible with curving the death rate of coronavirus.”
