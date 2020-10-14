First Alert Forecast: sunny and stellar Wednesday, big changes by the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Wednesday will be a stellar day across the Cape Fear Region. Bright sunny skies will cast long, crisp shadows for classic October scenes. The feel will be seasonable, too, with high temperatures in the 70s and low to moderate humidity levels. Enjoy the day!
Your extended forecast features a tranquil Thursday. A strong cold front may spark a passing shower or gusty storm as it approaches Friday afternoon or evening. Post-front: a nice and dry weekend is likely with temperatures reaching the brisk 60s Saturday, diving to the nippy 40s and 50s Saturday night, and rebounding to the mellow 70s Sunday.
Unsurprisingly, temperatures will be apt to warm even more early next week. Catch all the details your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Right now, neither active nor remnant tropical systems play a role in the forecast, but we will keep watch!
