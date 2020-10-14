Art-oberfest returns to support artists hard hit by pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Art-oberfest returns for its second year in the Carolina Place/Ardmore Historic Street Car District on Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.
Many artists will sell their creations from their porches, making the event Covid-19 compliant, according to the organizer, Quinn Cook.
Cook said 35 artists are participating, up from 19 last year.
The event welcomes community members to stroll through the neighborhoods and meet artists and vendors who live there and browse their collections.
Masks are required for those who want to approach the vendors.
Payments should be as contact-free as possible and many artists will accept payment via Venmo or Pay Pal.
Cook said artists are struggling, because so many events where they would sell their creations have been canceled this year due to the pandemic. She is thrilled that this event can happen and in a way that will keep vendors and visitors safe.
Cook said the number of artists who live in the community makes Carolina Place and Ardmore unique.
“I guess we’re just that lucky,” she said. “We are that fortunate. Between Carolina Place and Ardmore, there are more than 50 artists that live in these little hidden streets and it makes me happy to promote the beautiful people who live in this neighborhood.”
For more information, visit https://art-oberfest.net/.
