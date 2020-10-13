Wilmington Police respond to report of shots fired

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police officers responded to a fight and report of shots fired in the Creekwood area of Wilmington around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Wilmington police initially responded to reports of a disturbance. Around the same time, calls came in of shots fired in the same area. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department says about 10-15 units responded to the calls.
The police spokesperson says a fight was reported at 10:11 p.m. Shortly after that, gun shots were reported in the same vicinity. The incident happened in the 600 block of N. 30th St.
No one was hit by the gunfire but one person reportedly had a minor eye injury from the disturbance.
