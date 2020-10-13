Students fill the classrooms of schools in NHC after weeks of remote learning

In September, the NHC Board of Education voted for the AA/BB model of Plan B for students. At Sea-Tech, freshman go on Mondays and Tuesday and learn from home the rest of the week. The rest of the grades learn from home the first part of the week and go to school on Thursdays and Fridays. Dr. Skipper says 81% of freshmen, the grade that makes up most of the students at Sea-Tech, opted for to return to the classroom. Those who chose to learn from home full time have the option to come back at anytime they wish.