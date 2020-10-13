Senator Tillis cleared to resume in-person activities following COVID-19 diagnosis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - Senator Tom Tillis has been cleared to resume in-person activities and end his quarantine by his doctor, he will also be participating in an antibody study.
“Senator Tillis has enrolled in an antibody study through a partnership with Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health that Senator Tillis secured funding for through the CARES Act to learn more about COVID-19 and how it is spreading. Senator Tillis also plans to participate in a study by UNC Chapel Hill that is the nation’s largest coordinated effort to study immunology and COVID-19 in the United States funded through the CARES Act to develop, validate, improve, and implement serological testing and associated technologies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Tillis' campagin.
Tillis tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
“I want to thank my doctors who provided guidance throughout my quarantine since testing positive for COVID-19. I feel very fortunate that I had a mild case with few symptoms, and I want to thank North Carolinians for their prayers and well-wishes. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, and I am proud to enroll in the antibody research study through Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health and volunteer to participate in UNC Chapel Hill’s immunology study and help however I can to end COVID,” Tillis said.
