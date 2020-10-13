Sen. Danny Earl Britt is the republican incumbent running for a third term in the NC Senate District 13 race

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sen. Danny Earl Britt is the republican incumbent running for reelection to a third term representing District 13 in the North Carolina Senate, which includes all of Columbus counties.
Sen. Britt first won the seat in 2016 defeating incumbent Jane Smith by getting 55 percent of the vote. He won reelection in 2018 with 62.5 percent to defeat challenger John Campbell.
Sen. Britt is an attorney who owns his own practice. He also holds the rank of Lt. Colonel in the North Carolina Army National Guard. Sen. Britt is married with two children, and lives in Lumberton.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.