Over 3,700 gallons of untreated wastewater spills into tributary of Pages Creek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews responded to a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) in the 7700 block of Market Street in Ogden Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m. CFPUA was alerted that a contractor working in the area hit a sewer line. Crews responded immediately and shut down several wastewater pump stations in the area as a precaution.
CFPUA officials say an estimated 3,720 gallons of untreated wastewater entered a tributary of Pages Creek
The contractor was able to make emergency repairs and stop the leak. Service was restored around 3:45 p.m.
CFPUA’s Environmental Management Department has begun water sampling in the area to determine whether the sewer overflow impacted water quality.
