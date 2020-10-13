New Hanover, Bladen to offer flu vaccination events this month

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - New Hanover and Bladen counties will hold drive-through flu vaccination events this month.
The events in Bladen County will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) and Tuesday, Oct. 20 (4 p.m. - 7 p.m.) at 300 Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown.
Insurances accepted include: Medcost, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United, Cigna, Medicare, Medicaid.
The cost of vaccinations without insurance is:
- $75 - High dose (Ages 65 and older)
- $75 - High dose (Ages 50 to 64)
- $50 - Regular flu vaccine
- $50 - Preservative free
- Includes a $25 admin fee for each vaccine
Payment will be required at the time of the service for those with no insurance coverage. Be sure to bring your photo ID and insurance card. Face coverings are required.
New Hanover County is partnering with New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) and Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) to offer a free drive-through flu vaccination event Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the 500 vaccines run out.
The event, which also will serve as a medication disposal location, will take place in downtown Wilmington in the CFCC student parking lot between Hanover and Brunswick streets beside the Schwartz Center.
“The ‘Flu Thru’ and medication disposal event allows New Hanover County to exercise its Point of Distribution Plan, which details how to rapidly dispense medications and medical supplies to the public in the event of a public health emergency,” the county stated in a news release.
“Not only are these exercises important to keep us prepared for future events and the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, but getting your flu vaccine is an important strategy in limiting the impact of COVID-19 during cold and flu season,” said New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA. “It’s imperative that anyone and everyone who can get their flu shot to protect themselves and others and to prevent overburdening our healthcare system with COVID-19 and influenza at the same time.”
Officials say that no appointment, insurance, ID or proof of residency is required. Spanish and ASL interpreters also will be available.
Anyone six months or older can receive the flu vaccine.
“High dose vaccines, typically given to adults 65 and older, are not available at this event, but can be accessed by calling New Hanover County Health and Human Services at 910-798-3500 or visiting the Health and Human Services Building Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” the news release states.
There will be walk-up and drive-through options to receive a flu shot and/or dispose of medications:
- Participants can walk into the lot from Hanover Street and make their way to the tent at the corner of 2nd and Hanover streets to receive a vaccine and/or drop off medications.
- Drive-through participants will be directed to enter from Hanover Street, and will need to follow the directions of staff and volunteers. The traffic flow for the event can be viewed here. Cars will be greeted and directed to a lane for flu vaccines and/or medication drop-off. It will not be necessary to get out of the vehicle.
All medications, syringes, e-cigarette and vaping devices with batteries removed will be accepted for disposal at the event.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.